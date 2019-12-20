The National Assembly on Wednesday December 18 adopted the bill to institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities.

The plenary was presided over by the House Speaker Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril and ended with the adoption of the 501 sections of the bill.

However, it was not a plain sail for the bill as the SDF’s parliamentary group leader Honourable Nji Tumasang raised a preliminary objection requesting the bill be withdrawn from parliament and only tabled after the amendment of the constitution.

According to him, the bill has failed to restore the core values of the English-speaking regions of Cameroon. However, the CPDM parliamentary group leader Hon. Theodore Datouo mounted the rostrum and praised the bill saying it comes at a crucial moment of the country’s life and urged all MPs to vote for it.

House Speaker Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril then submitted the preliminary objection to vote as CPDM MPs were joined by those of the CDU and NUDP to overwhemingly vote for it as against the SDF, MDR and CRM parties.

The bill was then submitted for general discussions and adopted point by point as the Minister of Decentralisation Georges Elanga Obam took to the rostrum to enlighten them on the bill.