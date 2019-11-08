Cameroon: Parliament convened for November 12

The two Houses of Parliament have been convened for Tuesday November 12 for the final session of the year by their respective heads.

In a communiqué signed by the President of the National Assembly Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, the lower house of parliament will open on Tuesday at 11am. The Senate will follow the same day at 4pm.

The November session of parliament is most often dominated by debates on the state budget but this one could be different given that it comes just after the holding of the Major National Dialogue.

Observers say, parliament could adopt several bills that will give the Head of State powers to implement some of the resolutions taken at last months event.

A constitutional modification could equally be in sight to authorise the Head of State to extend the mandate of parliamentarians and municipal counsillors.

The Municipal and Legislative elections are expected to hold early next year but the situation in the North West and South West Regions could trigger third extension following on from the first two.