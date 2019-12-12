› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon: Parliament convened in extraordinary session tomorrow

Published on 12.12.2019 at 10h07 by JournalduCameroun

Members of parliament converge back on the National Assembly on Friday December 13 for an extraordinary session convened by the Speaker Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

According to a communiqué, the National Assembly has been summoned on the recommendations of the Head of State, Paul Biya. However, the agenda of the session has not been disclosed.

Local media reports the session has been convened to discuss the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue, notably the introduction of the special status for the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

It is equally speculated the session has been convened to review the Law on Decentralisation.

Tags : | | |



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top