Cameroon: Parliament endorses election bills on regional councillors

The President of the Republic will in the coming days promulgate into Law the bills pertaining to Regional councillors following their adoption by the two houses of Parliament.

In a plenary sitting chaired by the President of the Senate Marcel Niat Njifenji on Friday April 5, 2019, Senators adopted the bills to fix the number, proportion per category and allowances of Regional Councillors and that to amend and supplement some provisions of Law N° 2012/1 of 19 April 2012 relating to the Electoral code.

The bills were defended by the Minister of Decentralization and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam.

The bill to fix the number, proportion per category and allowances of regional councillors states amongst others that the Division is the electoral constituency for the election of regional councillors.

The bill to amend and supplement some provisions of Law N°2012/1 of 19 April 2012 relating to the Electoral code gives specifications on the election of regional councillors.

These two bills had been tabled and adopted by the National Assembly and later on sent to the Senate by the speaker of the house of Assembly Hon. Cavaye Yegue Djibril for scrutiny and possible adoption.