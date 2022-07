Security issues in Cameroon continue to rock the North-West, South-West and Far North region. To tackle this situation, the President of the National Assembly, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, conscious of the key role parliamentarians can play to bring back peace, has decided to assign them the mission of sensitizing Cameroonians. It was during the closing of the session of the Parliament last Wednesday, July 06.

“In Cameroon, security continues to make news. When you return to your constituencies, endeavour to raise awareness among people so that they remain vigilant and cooperate with police and security forces and the administrative authorities” said Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

He went further saying “together we must stand against all these evil hordes”.

This action was also shared by the Upper House of Parliament. “The Senate will continue to strongly condemn terrorist actions who are sowing disarray in certain regions of our country attacking people and infrastructure,” declared the first Vice-President of the House, Aboubakari Abdoulaye during his closing speech of the session.