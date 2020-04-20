› Health

Cameroon: Parliament supports COVID-19 solidarity fund with FCFA 100 million

Published on 20.04.2020 at 10h58 by journalduCameroun

Cameroon’s Parliament has pledged the sum of FCFA 100 million as contribution to the special national solidarity fund created to finance Government’s response strategy against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The information was announced by the President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji during an address delivered at the Senate on the occasion of the closing plenary of the 2020 March ordinary session Saturday April 18 in Yaounde.

Reports say besides the financial support, the Senate President praised the sense of service, bravery and determination of all health care personnel involved in the fight against the dreaded pandemic who each passing day risk being infected to save other lives.

This support from the Senate comes to add to many other donations and private initiatives Cameroonians from the four corners of the country have engaged in to help contain the rapid spread of the killer virus.

