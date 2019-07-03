Cameroon: Parliamentarians sign petition to oust Biya from Switzerland

Parliamentarians in Switzerland have signed a petition to call on the Head of State Paul Biya to leave their territory immediately.

The petition was launched on June 29 by Swiss parliamentarian Sylvain Thevoz titled “Paul Biya has nothing to do in Switzerland”.

In over two days, the petition gathered over 10.000 signaturees with most parliamentarians appending theirs, MondeAfrique reports.

However, it is not yet certain if Swiss authorities will give any consideration to the petition as Paul Biya extends his stay in Switzerland where he arrived on June 23.

Launchig the petition last week, Sylvain Thevoz said the continuous stay of Paul Biya in Switzerland is a slap in the face of human rights advocates and a humiliation to the city of Geneva.

Drawing from reports by Mediapart, the Swiss parliamentarian acccused Cameroon’s Head of State of spending at least 23 million Francs per night at the Intercontinental Hotel in Geneva.