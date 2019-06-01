Business › Firms

Happening now

Cameroon: Part of SONARA goes up in flames

Published on 01.06.2019 at 10h59 by JournalduCameroun

Part of the Cameroon’s National Oil Refinery, SONARA Company, located in Limbe, Fako Division of the South West region of Cameroon went up in flames Friday May 31 at around 11pm, reports from the region have confirmed.

According to reports, the fire that touched unit 10 of the company was caused by a tank explosion that resulted from some electrical faults.

The damage caused cannot be evaluated at the moment but, reports say the damage is enormous and the implications will significantly affect the economy of the country.

Some sources say the management of the company is currently holding a crisis meeting to establish the real cause of the fire.

 

 

