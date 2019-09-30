Cameroon: Participants at National Dialogue react after opening ceremony

Some participants at the Major National Dialogue have disclosed what they expect at the end of the National event that kick started today at the Yaounde Conference Centre under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

They were speaking today at the end of the opening ceremony of the five-day Major National Dialogue convened by President Paul Biya to seek lasting solutions to the Anglophone crisis in particular and other issues plaguing Cameroon.

Prominent amogst them is Tacham Chirac, an ex Ambazonia fighter who sees the event as a great initiative that will help reconcile English and French speaking Cameroonians.

Tacham Chirac wishes that after the debates, social ills like tribalism, corruption, abuse of power, nepotism and above all the marginalisation of English speaking Cameroonians end.

Another reaction came from Hon. Joshua Osih who talked about taking into account Anglophone claims and making sure all Cameoonian citizens are equal before the Law. He took the opportunity to praise the courage of ex combattants present during the opening ceremony and called on others in the bushes to do same.

Ndifor Franklin on his part mentioned the form of the State. According to him, if the the form of the State is well touched, the interest of English speaking Cameroonians might be restored.