Cameroon: Partners donate chloroquine, protective gears to gov’t

The government of Cameroon has received medical donations from some of its partners in order to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 in Cameroon.

The donations were received on Tuesday, April 21 by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda as he thanked the various partners for their support.

It was a very busy day for the Minister of Public Health who equally received the President of the Senate who came to hand in FCFA 100 million as contributions from the Senators.

“As part of the national and international solidarity advocated by the Head of State, two corporate entities provided the Government of Cameroon with assistance in the form of medicines and personal protective equipment,” the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda said.

Among the donors is Addax Petroleum, a subsidiary of the National Hydrocarbons Corporation which offered 50,000 boxes of 14 Hydroxychloroquine tablets, 50,000 packs of 12 Azythromicyne tablets, 225,000 masks of various types, 75,000 pairs of medical gloves, etc.

On the other hand the pharmaceutical company SANOFI, offered to the Ministry of Public Health 3400 boxes of 30 hydroxychloroquine tablets. In addition, OLAM-CAM donated FCFA 50 million which will be channeled to the Special Emergency Solidarity Fund.

“These drugs and equipment will equally be distributed based on a distribution plan in the same way as the equipment purchased through the UNDP in order to improve the diagnosis and the management of the COVID-19 in Cameroon,” Dr Malachie Manaouda said.

He equally extended gratitude to the United States Centre for Disease Control for providing diagnostic tests, and the technical and human capacity building of case management laboratories.