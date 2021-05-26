Members of the Cameroon component of the stabilisation facility of the Lake Chad Basin Stabilisation Facility have expressed satisfaction at the progress made so far.

During a second session of the steering committee chaired by the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey, the members pledged more support for the project.

The steering committee that held behind closed doors saw the United Nations Development Program, which is the implementing partner, present the achievements si far in terms of security and stabilisation of the Far North Region of Cameroon affected by the Boko Haram crisis.

In terms of security, 800 human rights defenders and security forces have been trained as well as 157 judicial police officers, five stabilisation committees created, while 270 police, gendarmes, customs and forest guards deployed.

On the other hand, 38 public infrastructure have been constructed, 31 kilometres of rod being rehabilitated, 20 kilowats of electricity produced, and 37 water points set up. The facility has also provided a boost in terms of economic activities with about 1825 beneficiaries of economic activities, 1885 farmers and fishermen trained and equiped, 1300 beneficiaries of the cash for work and 20,000 trees planted.

The Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme, Dr Jean Luc Stalon, speaking said that efforts to improve saftey in communities ravaged by Boko Haram had been attained especially in localities like Amchidé and Limani.

On the other hand, the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey pledged government’s commitment to consolidate the achivements recorded so far.

“I will like to extend the gratitude of the government of Cameroon to our partners, Germany, the UK, European Union, France, Sweden.. who have joined efforts financially to really address the issue of Boko Haram in the Far North North and North regions. The regional stabilisation facility is geared towards implementing the right environment to rebuild hope in this part of our country and it has started with the reconstruction of administrative facilities and gone further to train those to protect our communities,..” Alamine Ousmane Mey said, praising the efforts of the facility in bringing back economic life in this parrt of the country.