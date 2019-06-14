Cameroon: Pascal Siakam, first Cameroonian to win NBA

Cameroonian born International basketballer Pascal Siakam has become the first Cameroonian and third African in the history of NBA championship to win the prestigious trophy with his team, the Toronto Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State warriors 114 points to 110, Thursday evening in the final of the 2019 NBA championship.

Pascal Siakam is reported to have played a brilliant role in his team’s success, having scored the team’s high 26points, 10 rebounds and three assists which greatly contributed in leading the Toronto Raptors to their first ever NBA title.

With this victory, Pascal Siakam joins the restricted group of Africans one of whom is Joel Embiid who have showcased their outstanding performance as far as International basketball is concerned.

Pascal Siakam is reported to have joined the Toronto Raptors in 2016, when he was only 22. Further reports say that he has distinguished himself in this year’s basketball season by scoring up to 44 goals.