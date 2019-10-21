Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam has reached an agreement to extend his stay with the club for four-years, in a deal worth $130 million.

The 25-year old was scheduled to be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2019-2020 season and was eligible to receive a five-year maximum extension worth FCFA 76 million.

The Toronto Raptors had until today to come to terms on an extension with the Cameroonian star, per NBA rules on rookie-scale contract extensions-and they have now completed the deal.

Pascal Siakam was a main stay in a breakout season for the Toronto Raptors who won their first-ever NBA championship last season.

Siakam who has spent his entire career with the Raptors averaged 16.9 points per game and 6.9 rebounds en route to being named the NBA’s Most Improved Player. He has averaged 10.1 ppg and 5.1 rebounds over his career.

This season will mark Siakam’s fourth in the NBA, and he’s expected to be the Raptors’ go-to player with Kawhi Leonard having signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in the off-season.

The Raptors kick off their 2019-20 campaign against the New Orleans Pelicans tomorrow at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.