Cameroon: Passport cost to rise from 75,000 to 110,000 FCFA by next month

The price of an ordinary passport in Cameroon will rise from FCFA 75,000 to FCFA 110,000 as from July 1, 2021, following an ordinance modifying the 2021 Finance bill, signed Monday June 7 by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya.

Cameroonians willing to apply for, renew or extend their passports will have to spend FCFA 110,000, instead of FCFA 75,000 previously, making an increase of FCFA 35,000 as from the first of June, 2021.

No reason is advanced for the sudden increase.

This is the third time ordinary passport fees are increased in the country. The cost went progressively from FCFA 30,000 to FCFA 50,000, then to FCFA 75,000 last January 2016 and five years later, it increases to FCFA 110,000.

The last increase was attributed to the need to provide the government with the necessary means to modernise and make the travel and identification document more secured.

The new fee, FCFA 110,000 is three times more expensive compared to the one in West African countries, including Cote d’Ivoire and Togo where with FCFA 30 and 40,000, a passport is issued in two weeks.