Cameroon: Patrick Ekema Esunge, Hercules of our time (1976-2019)

The fallen mayor of the Buea municipality Patrick Ekema Esunge will be laid to rest today in his hometown, Buea.

After an all night virgil yesterday at the esplanade of the Buea Council, there will be an official burial today starting with the arrival of Paul Atanga Nji, personal representative of the Head of State at the Bongo square.

There will be the placing of the wreath from the presidential couple followed by a church service, reading of his biography, eulogies, reading of the Head of State’s condolence message before burial which is schduled to take place at 1.30pm.

Patrick Ekema Esunge passed away on Sunday, October 27 at a clinic in Douala following a cardiac arrest.