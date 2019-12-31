Cameroon: Paul Biya addresses Cameroonians today

The Head of State Paul Biya will deliver his traditional end-of-year speech to Cameroonians today at 8pm.

Paul Biya is expected to go through and review the major happenings and achievements of year and make a projection for the coming year.

Notable amongst burning issues that happened in 2019 was the Major National Dialogue to solve the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of the country.

One of the main proposals at the dialogue was according a special status to the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

This was followed up by the adoption of the bill in parliament and the promulgation into law by the Head of State recently.

Cameroonians will also be eager to hear Paul Biya once again address the armed conflict in the North West and South West Regions and what will change in 2020.