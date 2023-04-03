Cameroon : Paul Biya Appoints 30 Senators

The Head of State made public on Friday 31 March 2023, a decree appointing 30 other personalities to complete the 100-member Senate.

Two days before the expiry of the legal deadline and eight days after the proclamation of the results of the March 12, 2023 elections, the President of the Republic has completed the process. Paul Biya who convened the electoral college on January 13 has appointed, as provided for in Article 214 (1) of the electoral law, 30 senators. The Head of State completes the upper house of Parliament by adding three senators per region to the seven already elected. The 100 senators are now known.

For the next five years from 11 April next, the 100 members, the 70 elected senators and the 30 appointed, will sit in the hemicycle. This date (11 April 2023) is the date on which the full session of the Senate is to open. At the beginning of this first assembly, the 100 new senators (of the 3rd legislature-2023-2028) take office, while the mandate of those of the 2nd legislature (2018-2023) comes to an end.

Here is the list of the 30 new senators appointed by the Head of State by decree N°2023/188 of 31 March 2023.

ADAMAOUA REGION

TITULAR SENATORS

– MR MOHAMAN GABDO YAYA

– MR MOUSSA SABO

– MR OUMAROU MAZADOU

ALTERNATE SENATORS

– Mrs TABENAIRE DJENABOU

– MR ABDOU RAMANOU LABI

– Mrs. INNA SAMOUMSA

CENTRAL REGION

TITULAR SENATORS

– Mr. PONGMONI Jean Marie

– Mr. NKILI Robert

– Ms SOURNAC Henriette

ALTERNATE SENATORS

– Mr BIHINA ELOUNDOU Floribert

– Mr BIKOULA NTONGA Norbert Chrysostome

– Mr BINGONO Expédit

EASTERN REGION

TITULAR SENATORS

– Mr ZE NGUELE René

– Mr DIWALA Many Hilarion

– Mrs ABOU! Marlyse

ALTERNATE SENATORS

– Mr ANGOUA Serge Edouard

– Ms NYAMOU Jacquette

– Mr NGBA Zacharie

FAR NORTH REGION

TITULAR SENATORS

– MR MAHAMAT BAHAR MAROUF

MR MALLOUM BRA

– Mr. DJORWE Paulin

ALTERNATE SENATORS

– Ms. EZEREGA MOUSSA

– Mr. DARWE Jean Claude

– MR SAIDOU ALHADJI TOUKOUR

LITTORAL REGION

TITULAR SENATORS

Mr. MOUEN DIBOUNDJE Ernest

– M .. ETAME MASSOMA David Siegfried

– Mr. NGAYAP Pierre Flambeau

ALTERNATE SENATORS

– Mr. WONYU Emmanuel

– Mr. -ESSOBMADJE Patrice

– Mrs. NGO SING épouse DIKOBO

NORTH REGION

TITULAR SENATORS

– MR ABOUBAKARY ABDOULAYE

– Mrs HAYATOU AICHA Pierrette

– Mr TIZI TOURMBA MALAYE Yves

ALTERNATE SENATORS

– MR MAIGARI MAHONDE

– Mr MOHAMADOU BAYERO Fadil

– MR SOULEYMPANOU SAIDOU

NORTH-WEST REGION

TITULAR SENATORS

– Fon CHAFAH Isaac

– Mrs. Régina MUNDI Elisabeth

– MR VANIGANSEN MOCHIGGLE

ALTERNATE SENATORS

– Mr. ATANGA Charles MUSI

– MR JAJI.MANU GIDADO

Ms CHI JULIE SWIRI

WESTERN REGION

FULL SENATORS

– Mr NIAT NJIFENJI Marcel

– Mr. CHATUE Emmanuel

– MR MBOMBO NJOYA SEIDOU

ALTERNATE SENATORS

– Mr. KAMDEM Didier

– Mrs FOTSO Edith Rachel née NGAMGO WADJE

– Mr MENAWA MAMA Nourdine.

SOUTH REGION

TITULAR SENATORS

– Mr. NGALLI NGOA Pierre Henri

– Mr. MENYE ONDO François Xavier

– Mrs. BISSECK Paulette

ALTERNATE SENATORS

– . Mr. OYONO Robert

– Mr EDOU Emmanuel

– Ms NDO Angéline

SOUTH-WEST REGION

FULL SENATORS

– Mr. ANDJA Simon ONJWO

– MR EKOKO. MUKETE

– Mr LEKE BESONGOH AKEMFOR Philip

ALTERNATE SENATORS

– Mrs. MBENG Grace ETONGO

– MR KOME WANG KWOGE

– Mrs. MBUH Lucy NFANGA