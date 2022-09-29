Politics › Institutional

Cameroon : Paul Biya Appoints Military Personnel Home and Abroad

Published on 29.09.2022 at 08h30 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Paul Biya

The President of the Republic, Paul Biya, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, made appointments within the Ministry of Defence.

These appointments are contained in four decrees and two orders read out on the Crtv national news programme at 5pm on  September 28th 2022. They concern, among others, the central administrations of Mindef, the military services of Cameroon abroad and the assessors within the military courts of Cameroon. Here are the four decrees and two orders of 28 September 2022 in pdf.

decret-n-2022-450-du-28.09.2022

