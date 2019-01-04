Cameroon: Paul Biya appoints new government

The Head of State Paul Biya has appointed a new government to kick start his new government of greater opportunities.
Full list of appointees
Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Jacques Fame Ndongo
Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Public Contracts Ibrahim Talba Malla
Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of relations with the Assemblies Wakata Bolvine
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Gabriel Mbairobe
Minister of Arts and Culture Pierre Ismael Bidoung Mkpatt
Minister of Communication Rene Sadi
Minister of Lands Henri Eyebe Ayissi
Minister of Basic Education Laurent Serge Etoundi NGOA
Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi
Minister of Labour and Social Security Issa Tchiroma Bakary
Minister of Housing and Urban Development Celestine Ketcha Courtès
Minister of Mines, Industries and Technological Development Ndoke Gabriel
Minister of Small and Medium sized enterprises Bassiliken III Achille
Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachi
Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Justice, Keeper of the Seal, Jean De Dieu Momo
Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Transport Njoya Zachariaou
Minister in charge of Special Duties at the Presidency Paul Ghogomu Mingho, Ndong Soumeht Benoit
Secretary of State at the Ministry of Secondary Education Asheri Kilo
Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh
Minister, Assistant Secretary Generals at the Presidency Elung Paul Che, Mohammadou Moustapha