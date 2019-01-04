Cameroon: Paul Biya appoints new government

Published on 04.01.2019 at 20h26 by Journalducameroun

The Head of State Paul Biya has appointed a new government to kick start his new government of greater opportunities.

Full list of appointees

Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Jacques Fame Ndongo

Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Public Contracts Ibrahim Talba Malla

Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of relations with the Assemblies Wakata Bolvine

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Gabriel Mbairobe

Minister of Arts and Culture Pierre Ismael Bidoung Mkpatt

Minister of Communication Rene Sadi

Minister of Lands Henri Eyebe Ayissi

Minister of Basic Education Laurent Serge Etoundi NGOA

Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi

Minister of Labour and Social Security Issa Tchiroma Bakary

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Celestine Ketcha Courtès

Minister of Mines, Industries and Technological Development Ndoke Gabriel

Minister of Small and Medium sized enterprises Bassiliken III Achille

Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachi

Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Justice, Keeper of the Seal, Jean De Dieu Momo

Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Transport Njoya Zachariaou

Minister in charge of Special Duties at the Presidency Paul Ghogomu Mingho, Ndong Soumeht Benoit

Secretary of State at the Ministry of Secondary Education Asheri Kilo

Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh

Minister, Assistant Secretary Generals at the Presidency Elung Paul Che, Mohammadou Moustapha