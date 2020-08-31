Cameroon: Paul Biya assists IDPs in Ebebda, Centre region

215 internally displaced persons from the crises stripping North West and South West living in Ebebda, Lekie Division in the Centre region of Cameroon have received assistance from the Head of State under the humanitarian assistance plan.



In a ceremony that took place last Friday August 28 in Ebebda, the Minister of Territorial Administration Atanga Nji on behalf of the Head of State distributed relief materials which comprised; matrasses, basic food necessities and gave each IDP family in Ebebda a symbolic financial support.

After the distribution process, Minister Paul Atanga Nji told the IDPs the Head of State is sparing no effort in making sure sooner or later they return back to their houses in the North West and South West regions.

He added that when the time comes, the Government will support them in this return process.

On their part, the IDPs thanked the Head of State for the gesture and disclosed they are eager to return to their much loved homes.

As for the local population in Ebebda, Minister Paul Atanga Nji conveyed to them the congratulations and encouragement of the Government for their hospitality.

These IDPs ran away from the Anglophone crises rocking the North West and South West regions of Cameroon after it turned violent.