Cameroon: Paul Biya backtracks, readjusts decree reorganising GCE Board

The Head of State Paul Biya on Monay March 4 signed a decree readjusting a previous decree in 2018 to reorganise the General Certificate of Education Board.

The decree read on state radio on Monday makes provision for representatives of Parent Teachers’ Association, public and private schools and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea as statutory members of the board. These representatives will be elected into the board by their peers.

This is a readjustment to decree No 2018/514 of 22 October 2018 signed by Paul Biya which slashed the number of representatives of the board from 17 to 7.

This decree did not sit down well in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon with as many saw this as a continuous erosion of the Anglosaxon system of education.

Five teachers’ trade unions in the North West and South West regions wrote petitioned the Head of State calling on him to ‘save the GCE Board’.

The Minister of Secondary Education Nalova Lyonga then held a series of meetings with the various teacher’s trade unions to address their worries. The March 4 decree thus comes as a “victory” to these teachers.

In line with Monday’s decree, Paul Biya also readjusted various examinations organised by the GCE Board both in the General and Technical fields.