Cameroon: Paul Biya cancels Women’s Day parade nationwide

Published on 05.03.2021 at 16h16 by JournalduCameroun

Women march past in Bamenda, March 8, 2015 (c)Bamenda Online

The Head of State Paul Biya has cancelled the traditional nationwide parade that usually marks celebrations of the International Women’s Day.

According to a communique signed by the Minister, Director of Civil Cabinet at the Presidency, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, the parade has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A similar decision was taken last month cancelling the Youth Day celebrations.

Cameroon has witnessed a recent surge in cases as well as deaths putting public health officials on red alert. The recent surge has forced authorities to cancel public

