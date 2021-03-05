Cameroon: Paul Biya cancels Women’s Day parade nationwide

The Head of State Paul Biya has cancelled the traditional nationwide parade that usually marks celebrations of the International Women’s Day.

According to a communique signed by the Minister, Director of Civil Cabinet at the Presidency, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, the parade has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A similar decision was taken last month cancelling the Youth Day celebrations.

Cameroon has witnessed a recent surge in cases as well as deaths putting public health officials on red alert. The recent surge has forced authorities to cancel public