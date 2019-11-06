Cameroon: Paul Biya clocks 37 years in power

Today marks exactly 37 years since Paul Biya became President of Cameroon and one year since he embarked on a new seven-year mandate in office.

Supporters of the ruling Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement, CPDM, as has been the case in previous years will be marking the day with celebrations across the country.

However, beyond the celebrations lie the real problems faced by the Biya regime in the various crises which the country is/has been facing.

From insecurity in the Far North Region as a result of the Boko Haram attacks to the crisis in the North West and South West Regions as well as the post electoral crisis, Paul Biya is facing one of the biggest challenges since coming to power in 1984.

One year into his new seven-year mandate, the situation in the North West and South West Regions remain dire despite ‘measures’ taken, pressure continues from the ational and international community but the Etoudi stalwart continues to believe he holds the magic wand to deliver Cameroon.

How long can Paul Biya go? How far can he resist? The years to come will tell.