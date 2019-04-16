Cameroon: Paul Biya commiserates with France after Cathedral fire

The Head of State Paul Biya has extended his sympathy to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and the people of France following the fire incident that consumed the age-old ‘Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday.

Paul Biya said the historic monument, is a scred place and a cultural heritage to the people of France reason why he is greatly touched by the fire incident and expreses his sympathy to the Bishops’ conference and the entire French nation.

A copy of Paul Biya’s official telegram posted on his official Facebook Page did not go down well with a section of social media users.

Many are those who called on the Head of Statee to rather focuse on the numerous fire incidents back at home with some citing the fire incient at the Centre Regional Delegation of Public Works in Yaounde.