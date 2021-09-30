› Politics

Cameroon: Paul Biya commiserates with Mbombo Njoya’s family

Published on 30.09.2021 at 18h29 by JournalduCameroun

The Head of State, Paul Biya has extended his condolences to the family of the late Bamoun Sultan, His Majesty Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya who passed away on Monday, September 27 in Paris, France.

Addressing the condolence message to the family through the Governor of the West Region, Paul Biya described as a close friend collaborator who held several diplomatic and ministerial positions.

His Majesty Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya was a respected traditional ruler who was usually consulted for his long and rich experience in public affairs, Paul Biya said, adding that the Sultan was a passionate sports man and also attached to his culture.

The Sultan was the brain behind the revival of the Ngouon festival, the Head of State noted.

He equally paid homage to a loyal member  and political bureau member of the ruling CPDM party, a frontline elite of the West region and a proud son of Cameroon.

