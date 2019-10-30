The Head of State Paul Biya has expressed his condolences to the families who have lost their relatives following the landslide that has led to at least 30 persons dead.

In message addressed to the Governor of the West Region, Awa Fonka Augustine, Paul Biya also hoped for a speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of the landslide.

“I sadly learned the death of several compatriots, following a landslide that occurred at Gouatchié 4 in bafoussam. I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims,”Paul Biya said in a message addressed to the Governor of the West Region.

A three-member inter-ministerial team is already in Bafoussam to assess the damage and take appropriate measures to evacuate victims.