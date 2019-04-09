Cameroon: Paul Biya congratulates Aissa Doumara Ngatansou

The first laureate of the Simone Veil prize Aissa Doumara Ngatansou Monday April 8, 2019 received a message of encouragement from the head of state President Paul Biya through the Governor of the Far North Region, Midjiyawa Bakari.

Before Administrative and religious officials and the population of the Far North Region, Governor Midjiyawa Bakari officially handed over the letter of congratulations from President Paul Biya to Aissa Doumara Ngatansou for the prize she received.

The Native from Yagoua, victim of early marriages has dedicated herself to the fight against violence exerted on women and mostly girls, rampant in her locality. She co-founded the Association for the Fight against Violence exerted on Women dubbed ALVF in 1991.

The Association is reported to have helped a good number of girls, victims of marital violence due to early marriages and sensitized parents on the disadvantages of sending their girls in early marriages at the detriment of school.

Due to her incessant fight, on March 8, 2019, she received the very first Simone Veil Prize from French President Emmanuel Macron in France, on the occasion of the celebration of the 42nd International Women’s day.

The prize in honour of late French activist Simone Veil, was initiated to showcase action to end violence and discrimination against women, improve their access to education and knowledge, and promote their autonomy.