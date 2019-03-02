Cameroon: Paul Biya congratulates Buhari after re-election

The Head of State Paul Biya has congratulated his Nigerian counterpart Mohammadu Buhari for his re-election as President of Nigeria for a second term in office.

The Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria during the week declared Buhari winner of last week’s poll; a result disputed by the main opposition party, the PDP.

Describing Mohammadu Buhari as a brother, Paul Biya said he hopes to continue to work with him him to strengthen relations between both nations.

Paul Biya said in a telegram: “Dear President and brother, on the occasion of your re-election to the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as declared by the Electoral Commission of your country, I am very pleased to extend to you my sincere and warm congratulations.”

“I aam already looking forward to working closely with you to the continued promotion of the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and Cameroon, and to meeting together the major challenges of our two countries especially those related to stability and security…”