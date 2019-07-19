Cameroon: Paul Biya congratulates volleyball lionesses after retaining title

President Paul Biya has congratulated Cameroon’s volleyball lionesses for conserving their title of African champions at the just ended 2019 African volleyball championship in Cairo, Egypt.

In a letter published yesterday evening, President Paul Biya congratulates the girls of Jean- Rene Akono for their brilliant performance during the continental competition.

“I extend to you my warm and sincere congratulations for your brilliant performance. I equally note the attribution of the title of best players to three team members by the Confederation of African Volleyball.” Part of the letter reads.

The President equally praised the dedication and competence of the technical, medical and administrative staff that saw the lionesses through this second consecutive victory.

After 2017 in Cameroon, the volleyball lionesses defeated Kenya last July 14 in Cairo in to obtain their continental trophy in an epic encounter that took them almost three hours.

Few minutes after the end of the match, President Paul Biya had already congratulated the girls for making Cameroon proud again.