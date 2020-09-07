Cameroon: Biya convenes electorate for pioneer Regional elections on December 6

Cameroon’s Head of State, Paul Biya has convened the electoral colleges to the chief towns of each Divisions in the country to vote for the first ever Regional Councillors Sunday December 6, 2020.

The information is contained in a decree signed this Monday September 7 by President Paul Biya.

According to the decree, the voting shall take place at Divisional Headquarters from 8am to 6pm.

The Regional Councillors will comprise delegates of Divisions and representatives of traditional rulers.

Two electoral colleges have thus been convened for the elections; Municipal Councillors who will vote for Divisional delegates and first, second and third class traditional rulers whose designation has been approved in accordance with the regulation in force to vote for their peers.

Less than a week ago, President Biya signed a decree fixing the number of Regional Councillors per Division and per Category, with 90 representatives per region.

A number of political parties including the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party of Prof Maurice Kamto and the Social Democratic Front of Ni John Fru Ndi have made it clear that they will not go in for any election except a ceasefire is declared in the two troubled Anglophone regions of the country and the electoral code undergoes a reform.

The former went further by threatening to launch a ‘gigantic national campaign” to call for the outright departure of the Head of State, Paul Biya if he convenes the electorate for Regional elections without taking into consideration the aforementioned.