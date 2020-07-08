Cameroon: Paul Biya convenes session of Higher Judicial Council

The Head of State Paul Biya has convened a meeting of the Higher Judicial Council for August 6, 2020.

This comes three years after the last session was held on June 7, 2017 and several key issues will be on the table, notably the swearing in of members newly appointed into the Council.

The Council is also expected to handle disciplinary issues within the magistracy as well as the integragtion of young jurists from the National School of Administration and Magistracy, ENAM and the appointments and transfers of Magistrates.