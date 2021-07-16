› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon: Paul Biya declares Monday July 19, 2021 public holiday

Published on 16.07.2021 at 17h39 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright
Cameroon’s Head of State, Paul Biya has declared Monday July 19, 2021 a public holiday throughout the national territory.

 

The Presidential decree to that effect was signed Friday July 16.

It goes in line with Law N°73/5 of the 7th of December 1973 regulating public holidays as amended and supplemented by Law N°76/8 of the 8th of July 1976.

Monday July 19 falls in between two public holidays, Sunday which is a normal public holiday and Tuesday July 20, day of the feast of Tabaski for the year 2021 and consequently a public holiday.

The feast of Tabaski equally called feast of sacrifice is a Muslim observance celebrated yearly worldwide. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to Allah’s (God) command.

It will thus be a long weekend for Cameroonians who are expected to resume work on Wednesday July 21.

 

Tags : | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top