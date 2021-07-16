Cameroon: Paul Biya declares Monday July 19, 2021 public holiday

Cameroon’s Head of State, Paul Biya has declared Monday July 19, 2021 a public holiday throughout the national territory.

The Presidential decree to that effect was signed Friday July 16.

It goes in line with Law N°73/5 of the 7th of December 1973 regulating public holidays as amended and supplemented by Law N°76/8 of the 8th of July 1976.

Monday July 19 falls in between two public holidays, Sunday which is a normal public holiday and Tuesday July 20, day of the feast of Tabaski for the year 2021 and consequently a public holiday.

The feast of Tabaski equally called feast of sacrifice is a Muslim observance celebrated yearly worldwide. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to Allah’s (God) command.

It will thus be a long weekend for Cameroonians who are expected to resume work on Wednesday July 21.