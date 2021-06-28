Cameroon: Paul Biya decrees official funeral in honor of Simon Achidi Achu

Official funeral will be organized in honor of Cameroon’s pioneer Anglophone Prime Minister, Simon Achidi Achu who passed away last month in the USA.

According to a Presidential decree signed Monday June 28, the official funeral in honor of the late State man will take place on Saturday June 3 in Santa, Mezam Division of the North West region of Cameroon where he hails from.

He served as the first Anglophone Prime Minister in Cameroon from 1992 to 1996. Previously, he was Minister of Justice from 1972 to 1975.

Simon Achidi Achu died on May 4 in the Unite States of America at the age of 86 after succumbing to ill health.

His remains are expected to arrive the Yaounde Nsimalen Airport at 11pm this Monday ahead of Saturday’s burial ceremony.