› Personalities

Happening now

Cameroon: Paul Biya decrees official funeral in honor of Simon Achidi Achu

Published on 28.06.2021 at 17h19 by journal du Cameroun

Siùmon Achidi Achu (c) copyright
Official funeral will be organized in honor of Cameroon’s pioneer Anglophone Prime Minister, Simon Achidi Achu who passed away last month in the USA.

 

According to a Presidential decree signed Monday June 28, the official funeral in honor of the late State man will take place on Saturday June 3 in Santa, Mezam Division of the North West region of Cameroon where he hails from.

He served as the first Anglophone Prime Minister in Cameroon from 1992 to 1996. Previously, he was Minister of Justice from 1972 to 1975.

Simon Achidi Achu died on May 4 in the Unite States of America at the age of 86 after succumbing to ill health.

His remains are expected to arrive the Yaounde Nsimalen Airport at 11pm this Monday ahead of Saturday’s burial ceremony.

 

 

 

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top