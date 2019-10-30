Cameroon: Paul Biya disburses FCFA 200 Million to assist victims of Bafoussam Landslide

The Head of State Paul Biya has disbursed the sum of 200 Million frs CFA to assist the affected population of the Bafoussam Landslide in burying their dead and relocating to safer zones.

The information was announced this Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the inter-ministerial Committee dispatched to Ngouache, Bafoussam in the West region of Cameroon had a “crucial” meeting.

According to reports, the money will be given to the bereaved to bury their dead and to those who lost their lands to relocate in safer zones.

In the meantime, the members of the inter-Ministerial Committee advised the population of Ngouache neighbourhood, landslide-hit area to relocate to safer zones given the risky location of the neighbourhood.

The disaster which occurred Monday night is reported to claimed the lifes of 43, amongst whom 26 children and 4 pregnant women. Many families amongst whom IDPs are said to have perished completely.