The Head of State Paul Biya has ordered for the discontinuance of the case against supporters of some political parties pending before military tribunals.

According to a release signed by the Secretary General at the Presidency Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, the discontinuance concerns those supporters of political parties especially those of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement who were arrested following protests after the Presidential election.

The decision comes at a time the Major Nationa Dialogue summoned by the Head of State comes to and end and shows the his constant will to promote peace, fraternity and understanding between the sons and daughters of this country,” Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh said in the release.

The release also stresses the Head of State’s relentless determination to continue looking for peaceful means to resolve the various crises faced by the country and with the help of all Cameroonians of goodwill promote a peaceful political and social climate.