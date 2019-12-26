Cameroon: Paul Biya enacts Decentralisation code bill into law

The Head of State Paul Biya has enacted into law nine bills recently adopted at the just ended ordinary as well as extraordinary sessions of parliament.

Key amongst the laws enacted by the Head of State is that institute the general code of regional and local authorities which was adopted by parliament during the just ended extraordinary session.

The law has been highly awaited given that it states down the provisions for the special status for the North West and South West Regions as a solution to the crisis in the North West and South West Regions.

Another law enacted by the Head of State is that on the promotion of official languages in Cameroon which face stiff resistance from Anglophone parliamentarians and lawyers who say it is an attempt to eradicate the anglo saxon system.

With the enactment into law of these two key bills as well as others, attentions are now turned to their implementation especially in the North West and South West Regions.