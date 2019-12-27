Cameroon: Paul Biya enacts law to punish tribal hate specch

Hate speech linked to tribalism is now punishable by the Cameroon Penal Code.

This follows the enactment into law by the Head of State Paul Biya on December 24. The law addresses changes related to tribal hatred as amended and supplemented to the provisions of Law No 2016/7 of 12 July 2016 relating to the Penal Code.

According to article 241 on contempt of races and religions, words on social media in addition to the traditional media which denotes tribal hatred are punishable.

The law goes further (241-1) to punish hate speech or violence against people because of their tribal lineage.

Defaulters will have face a two-year jail term or pay a three-million FCFA fine. The fine will be doubled if the words are propagated by an official, political party, media, non governmental organisation or religious institution.