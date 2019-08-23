Cameroon: Paul Biya expected in Japan for Ticad summit

The Head of State Paul Biya is expected in Japan for the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, Ticad which holds next week in Japan.

The 7th Ticad conference will hold from the 28-30 August in Yokohama.

Though the civil cabinet at the Presidency has not yet released any official note on the Head of State’s visit, sources at the Japanese Embassy in Yaounde confirmed Paul Biya would be in Japan after confirming his presence when his invitation was delivered.

If Paul Biya finally leaves the country, this will be the first time since his acrimonious departure from Switzerland following protests by Cameroonian activists at the Intercontinental hotel where he was lodged.