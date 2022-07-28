Cameroon : Paul Biya Explains Military Agreement Signed with Russia

During the press conference organised on July 26th between french president and that of Cameroon, he rejects the idea of his country supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine.

On 12 April 2022, Yaounde signed a military agreement with Moscow. The act concluded in the midst of the war between Volodimir Zelenski’s Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s Russia fueled suspicions and reactions in the world. Some people think that Paul Biya’s Cameroon is giving military support to Russia, which attacked Ukraine on 24 February 2022. Faced with this wind of reactions and agitation, Cameroon has kept silent.

But, on the occasion of the visit of the President of the French Republic from 25 to 26 July 2022, the issue came up again. “Cameroon has established a defense partnership with Russia. But then does the war in Ukraine have concrete consequences for Cameroonians today. Do you condemn the Russian intervention in Ukraine?” asked a colleague of France Television during the press conference given by Presidents Macron and Biya.

To this question, silence gave way to explanation. “Cameroon has diplomatic relations with France of course but also with many other countries, Germany, Spain, China, Brazil … And as for the relationship with Russia, it is old and we signed a cooperation agreement with this country that was expired. We renewed it and signed it,” President Paul Biya replied.

“My minister’s trip to Russia had nothing to do with the situation of the war in Ukraine. We are used to signing such agreements in Africa, there are many countries that have agreements with Russia. So it was an act in the routine of diplomatic relations between our two countries. We thought that perhaps we would help Russia, but I think it does not need Cameroon’s contribution. It is simply a matter of renewing the pre-existing agreement,” he said.

The signing of this military agreement took place in Moscow. The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence Joseph Beti Assomo represented Cameroon. His counterpart from the other side, General Sergei Choigou signed on behalf of Russia. The content of this military agreement is known.