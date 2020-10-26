Cameroon: Paul Biya finally reacts to killing of children in Kumba

The Head of State Paul Biya has finally reacted 48 hours after the killing of at least seven children in Kumba, South West Region of Cameroon.

The children were killed last Saturday, October 24 when armed men invaded the Mother Francisca international bilingual school in Fiango, Kumba, opening fire randomly before taking off. Over a dozzn others are presently receiving treatment at various health centres.

“I learned with great sadness of the horrific murder of several students of the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in the town of Kumba,” Paul Biya said in a message posted on his twitter handle.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms this barbaric and cowardly crime against innocent children.

I have also instructed that appropriate measures be taken diligently to ensure that the perpetrators of these despicable acts are apprehended by our Defence and Security Forces and brought to justice.

I address my full solidarity and sincere condolences to the bereaved families as well as the educational community. I join my wishes and the deepest empathy of my Wife for the prompt recovery of the injured.