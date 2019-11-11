Cameroon: Paul Biya in Paris for Peace Summit

The Head of State Paul Biya is in Paris, France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Paris Peace Summit which runs from November 11-13.

Paul Biya and wife Chantal Biya left Yaounde on Sunday for the summit which brings together Heads of State and Government. The opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday November 12, as the world leaders seek to find peaceful solutions to the various conflicts plaguing the world.

Paul Biya will be making a case for Cameroon as his country’s peace continues to be threatened with numerous crises on several fronts, namely; the crisis in the North West and South West Regions, the Boko Haram crisis in the Far North Region and the spill over of rebels from the Central African Republic into the East Region of Cameroon.