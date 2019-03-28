Cameroon: Paul Biya invited for Russia-Africa summit

The Head of State Paul Biya has beeen invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the Russia-African summit in October.

The invitation was handed to the Head of State on Wednesday by the Russian Ambassador to Cameroon Anatoly Bashkin during an audience at the Unity Palace.

During the sudience, both men discussed cooperation ties between Cameroon and Russia while hoping to strengthen them further.

Paul Biya would be looking to strengthen such ties in October if/when he travels to Sotchi, for the Russia-African summit.