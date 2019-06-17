Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon: Paul Biya mourns with families of soldiers killed in Mamfe

Published on 17.06.2019 at 01h18 by JournalduCameroun

The Head of State Paul Biya has expressed condolences to families of policemen killed by an explosion in Mamfe, South West Region of Cameroon.

According to a communiqué signed by the Minister of Communication Rene Emmanuel Sadi, the Head of State has reiterated his support to the Defense and security forces after Saturday’s incident.

The government confirmed at least four soldiers were killed and six others injured during the explosion. All those injured were evacuated to the Douala Military Hospital on instructions of the Head of State, Rene Emmanuel Sadi said.

The Minister said Saturday’s incident was carried out by a group of terrorists and secessionists whose goal is to  undermine the process of dialogue recently initiated by the Head of State Paul Biya.

 

