Cameroon: Paul Biya new appoints officials at state universities

The Head of State Paul Biya on Thursday July 11 appointed top officials at the helmn of some state universities with some familiar faces making their way back to affairs.

At the University of Bamenda, Professor Sammy Beban Chumbow was appointed as Pro Chancellor of the institutionwhile Paul Ndembiyembe was appointed Chairman of the board of directors of the University of Dschang.

Former Elecam Director, Abdoulaye Babale who was sacked almost a year ago has been appointed in the same capacity at the University of Marouawhile Aboubakar takes similar position at the Ngaoundere varsity.

At the University of Yaounde II, Mengue Zomo Suzanne was appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors of the institution.

A major shake up was witnessed at the University of Douala where Prof. Magloire Ondoa was appointed as Rector to replace Francois Xavier Etoa whose four-year tenure has been rocked by strike actions from support staff, teachers and students of the institution.