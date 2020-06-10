Life › Education

Cameroon: Paul Biya offers 170.000 face masks to education community

Published on 10.06.2020 at 01h52 by JournalduCameroun

The Head of State Paul Biya has offered 170.000 face masks to the educational community to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the academic milieu.

The masks were handed over to the four ministers in charge of education on Tuesday, June 9 by the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji.

Handing over the masks, Paul Atanga Nji said it is a gesture that shows the Head of State is concerned with the safety of students and pupils in school.

Receiving the gifts, the Minister of Secondary Education, Professor Nalova Lyonga thanked the Head of State for the gesture.

“We are going to channel the gifts to the various institutions and if they are not enough, we can always turn to the Head of State for more,” Professor Nalova Lyonga said.

