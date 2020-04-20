Cameroon: Paul Biya offers FCFA 2 billion special gift to tackle Coronavirus

The Head off State Paul Biya has offered a special gift worth FCFA 2 billion to help tackle the COVID-19 across the 360 sub divisions of Cameroon, the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has announced.

According to Paul Atanga Nji, the special gifts from Paul Biya comprise of hygienic products and medical kits notably; 50.000 cartons of laundry soad, 1.5 million face masks for the population, 50.000 surgical masks for health workers, 75 thousand buckets for household use, 40.000 hand washing cans, rapid screening test kits and respiratory devices for hospitals.

The Minister of Territorial Administration however stressed that this gift should not be mistaken for actions of the Special Solidarity Fund created by the Head of State to tackle the pandemic.

Paul Atanga Nji said these equipment will be transported in about ten days to the various regions and will be received by the governors for onward distribution.

Teams from the Department of Civil Protection of the Ministry of Territorial Administration will be dispatched to the ten regions to assist in the distribution, Paul Atanga Nji said.