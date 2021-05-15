› Life

Cameroon: Paul Biya once more cancels National Day celebrations over COVID-19

Published on 15.05.2021 at 19h39 by journal du Cameroun

45th National Day (c) copyright
Cameroon’s Head of State, Paul Biya has for the second consecutive year cancelled public celebrations marking the 50th edition of the country’s National Day across the national territory.

 

In a communique signed Wednesday May 12, the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh says the decision was sparked by COVID-19 restrictions.

He adds in the release that despite the relentless efforts put in by the country to curb the spread of the deadly virus, it still remains a reality in the nation, reason why Cameroonians must strictly adhere to barrier measures prescribed.

The decision did not come as a surprise to many who expected it after the cancellation of public celebrations for this year’s Youth Day, International Women Day and Labour Day.

It is the second consecutive the year the country will observe its National Day without any official ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than a thousand lives in Cameroon.

