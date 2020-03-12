The Head of State Paul Biya has ordered for the disbursement of close to FCFA 90 million to help settle the medical bills of jailed Yves Michel Fotso who is currently in a hospital in Morocco.

The information is contained in a leaked document signed by the Secretary General at the Presidency Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh

According to the release, the Minister of Finance has been ordered upon instructions of the Head of State to disburse FCFA 89.9 million to the Defence Attaché at the Cameroonian Embassy in Rabat, Morocco which will help in the follow up of Yves Michel Fotso’s condition.

The detained former boss of the defunct Cameroon Airlines Corporation was in October 2019 evacuated to Morocco following instructions of the Head of State.

He is serving a 25-year jail term after he was found guilty by a court in Yaounde of embezzling state funds to the tune of over FCFA 10 billion. He has equally been slammed two life sentences in separate affairs still relating to the embezzlement of state funds though he has continued to denied any wrongdoing and claims to be a victim of political witch hunting.