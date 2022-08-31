Cameroon: Paul Biya Orders Tiko Airport Development and Rehabilitation

The announcement which also concerns airports of Bertoua and Kribi was made in a press release by the Minister of Transport, Massena Ngalle Bibehe, read at the National Station of CRTV last August 30.

The government of Cameroon takes into consideration its aviation opportunities. For this reason as recently mentioned by the nation’s Transport minister, Paul Biya, President of the Republic prescribes the rehabilitation of the airports of Bertoua, Kribi, and Tiko.

The document underscores that under the instruction of Paul Biya, the Aviation Authority, accompanied by the Ministry of Transport, will have to guarantee the project management of the planned works and without delay the signing of contracts with the pre-selected companies for their fulfillment.

For the government such an initiative will allow each region of the country to have at least one operational airport platform and to be served by air and which will ease a greater attractiveness of these towns.