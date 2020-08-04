Politics › Institutional

Happening now

Cameroon: Paul Biya postpones Higher Judicial Council session to Monday August 10

Published on 04.08.2020 at 18h45 by journalduCameroun

Cameroon’s Head of State, Paul Biya, chairperson of the Higher Judicial Council has postponed a session of the judicial body scheduled for Thursday August 6 to Monday August 10.

The information is contained in a release made public this Tuesday August 4 by the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh.

Initially scheduled for Thursday August 6, the meeting has been postponed by the Head of Head of State, chairperson of the Higher Judicial Council.

It is slated to hold at the conference room of the Presidency of the Republic at 12noon.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top