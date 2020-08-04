Cameroon: Paul Biya postpones Higher Judicial Council session to Monday August 10

Cameroon’s Head of State, Paul Biya, chairperson of the Higher Judicial Council has postponed a session of the judicial body scheduled for Thursday August 6 to Monday August 10.

The information is contained in a release made public this Tuesday August 4 by the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh.

It is slated to hold at the conference room of the Presidency of the Republic at 12noon.